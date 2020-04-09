Claiborne Avenue church burglarized overnight

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect, pictured above, in the investigation of a burglary that occurred on Thursday (April 8).

At about 3:50 a.m., a man was caught on camera taking a large red Persian rug, a catering pushcart with wheels and various food items out of the church in the 5400 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.