City offers program for youth to learn civic leadership

via the City of New Orleans

The Mayor’s Neighborhood Engagement Office, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families, would like to invite you to participate in Junior Civic Leadership Academy (JCLA). This initiative from Mayor LaToya Cantrell is an engaging 8-week program that will provide youth with an in-depth look at city government.

JCLA will meet virtually every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting June 6 through August 1 (excluding July 4). Enrollment opens today (April 27), and applications are available online.

The program includes hands-on demonstrations and presentations that give participants an insider’s view of how the City of New Orleans operates. With this knowledge, students will be better equipped to engage their communities and help improve residents’ quality of life.

Who can participate in Junior Civic Leadership Academy?

Youth between the ages of 13 and 18 who live in New Orleans, are interested in government, and are interested in learning how to improve their community can participate. There tentative course schedule includes Financing NOLA’s Needs, Emergency Preparedness and Response, Public Safety, Developing and Revitalizing Our Communities, and more.

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 15, or until the program reaches capacity. For more information and to apply, visit the Junior Civic Leadership Academy website.