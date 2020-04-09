City Council launches ‘SewDat’ website to centralize mask donations, resources

From the New Orleans City Council

The New Orleans City Council has partnered with the Mayor’s Office and the City’s Department of Health to launch a centralized website for resources and donations for cloth face coverings called “SewDat.”

The website provides a location where citizens, nonprofits and businesses can donate cloth face coverings to non-medical, essential employees at grocery stores, restaurants, bus and taxi drivers, volunteers staffing food pantries, and meal distribution centers.

In addition, the website will offer a place for residents to purchase cloth face coverings, limiting competition for N95 and surgical masks, which are in high demand and short supply for health care professionals and other first-responders in Louisiana.

The website will also provide instructions to residents interested in sewing or creating a mask with supplies at home. SewDat.com has a list of local businesses and individuals selling face coverings to the general public. If you or your organization would like to be added to the business directory, visit sewdat.com/add-provider. To donate cloth face coverings to non-medical essential workers, go to www.sewdat.com.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the public wear face coverings when they leave their homes to reduce the spread of COVID-19. There is currently no mandate for Louisiana residents to wear coverings in public, but it is highly recommended by health care professionals.

