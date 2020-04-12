12-year-old injured in Hollygrove drive-by shooting

Gunfire from a car traveling down a Hollygrove street injured a 12-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The boy was standing on the corner of Eagle and Apple streets at about 4 p.m. on Sunday (April 19) when a vehicle approached. Police say two or three males inside the vehicle began shooting in the boy’s direction, striking him in the foot.

The gunmen sped off, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.