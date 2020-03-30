Sponsored: Clerk Chelsey Richard Napoleon announces FREE subscriptions to the Remote Access system including civil records and land records

Clerk Chelsey Richard Napoleon announces FREE complimentary subscriptions to the Remote Access system, including civil records and land records.

This will allow the public the flexibility of anytime, anywhere and anyplace access to information in both the Civil and Land Records divisions. Current subscribers will receive a complimentary extension.

Members of the Louisiana Bar can electronically file (E-File) civil pleadings using the Remote Access system. Note that if you created an account previously, it has been reactivated at no cost. Just click the “Forgot Password” link on the login screen if you do not remember your Remote Access system password.

The subscriber has to add funds to the escrow account to pay for prints and downloads. The escrow account for the Civil Records can be funded, using a credit card, online by clicking the Account Maintenance button. An application must be submitted to establish a Land Records Escrow Account. To access the fillable form, click here. To fund an existing Land Records Escrow, contact a Land Records cashier at (504) 407-0089.

Due to the possible dangers associated with COVID-19, the Orleans Parish Clerk of Civil District Court closed the Civil Division on Thursday, March 19, at 12 p.m. This closing was done pursuant to La. R.S. 1:55 and was authorized in writing by appropriate court order. The order is posted here. The Land Records Division (Mortgage and Conveyance) remains available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for recording.

Clerk Chelsey Richard Napoleon is committed to her duty as a public aervant and has worked hard to implement various technology updates, process improvements, and enhancements to the office including:

A new first floor drop-off filing location

Specialized, hands-on research support for seniors and other citizens with special needs in researching property records

The expansion of Archives Month to include highlighting specific historical properties

Visits to local school to exhibit documents maintained by the Research Center

As the Clerk’s Office and its staff continues to adhere to local, state and federal mandates, Clerk Chelsey Richard Napoleon encourages all to remember that there are simple things you can do to help keep yourself and others healthy.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze

About the Civil Division of Orleans Parish Civil District Court

Civil District Court is a court of general civil jurisdiction. Unlike other Louisiana parish courts, Orleans Parish Civil and Criminal District Courts are legally distinct and located in separate buildings. All suits, pleadings, exhibits, wills, promissory notes, etc. pertaining to actions initiated or pending in the Civil District Court are filed with the Clerk of Civil District Court.

About the Land Records Division

All property transactions pertaining to ownership of real estate (land) and to all encumbrances or liens upon it, property settlements, judgments of possession, building contracts, leases, and UCC (Uniform Commercial Code) for Orleans Parish are recorded in the Land Records Division of the Clerk’s Office.

Persons searching for documents related to history of ownership and debts or encumbrances against a property can use one of the public computers in the research area to access mortgage and conveyance information.