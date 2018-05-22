Suspect caught on surveillance camera after Washington Avenue robbery, police say

After a man robbed a woman who had just cashed a check on Washington Avenue last month, New Orleans police have obtained surveillance camera images of him and are hoping the public can help identify him, authorities said.

The woman went into a business in the 4600 block of Washington Avenue to cash a check on Tuesday, April 11, but saw a man loitering near the door, according to an NOPD report on the case. As she left, the man confronted her and said he saw her cash the check, then implied he had a gun and demanded the money, the report states. She handed it over and he left on foot along Washington Avenue, the report states.

He is described as a 6-foot-2, 315-pound black man with a bald head and beard wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, the report states. “The subject is known to frequently hang near the intersection of South Jefferson Davis Parkway and Earhart Boulevard,” the report notes.

Anyone who can help identify him is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.