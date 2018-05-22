Mayor Cantrell: “We will never pump our way out of this”

Days after a sudden Friday afternoon storm flooded parts of Mid-City yet again, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced her plans Tuesday morning to push infrastructure and drainage projects forward.

Cantrell promised to prioritize an urban water plan, that includes rainwater cisterns underneath Uptown parks, while working to free up funding for water mitigation and drainage projects held up in design processes. Read the full article by Claire Byun at MidCityMessenger.com.