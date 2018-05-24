Man killed in Eagle Street shooting, police say

A man was shot to death Thursday morning on Eagle Street, New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of Eagle (between Green and Hickory streets), NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney said shortly after 8:45 a.m. Thursday, May 24.

The man was taking children to school when he was shot, and didn’t even have shoes on, said neighbors who declined to give their names to a reporter. They heard three gunshots, they said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Looney said.

Police are investigating a silver car with the driver-side door ajar. Workers with the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office have removed the body from the scene.

This is a breaking news article and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.