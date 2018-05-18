Gunman tries to rob Burger King on South Carrollton, police say

A man with a gun tried to rob the Burger King on South Carrollton Avenue early Thursday morning, but the employees managed to escape before he could take anything, New Orleans police said.

The gunman entered the Burger King in the 2400 block of South Carrollton (near South Claiborne Avenue) shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, May 17, then jumped over the counter and demanded to see the manager, the initial NOPD report states.

“The manager fled out of the back door in an attempt to lock the subject inside of the business,” the report states. “The subject then pushed the door knocking the manager down and fled over the back fence.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.