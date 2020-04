Register here for a free webinar, beginning today at 11 a.m., on U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans in response to COVID-19. It is hosted by the Friends of Lafitte Greenway and the Greater Mid-City Business Association. Updates will also be shared on the congressional stimulus bill.

https://zoom.us/webinar/ register/ WN_KrqZgV75Qmq5dzexvGB9rg