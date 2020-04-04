Photos released in burglaries of GNO Cyclery on Carrollton, Walgreens on Magazine

The New Orleans Police Department has released photos of suspects in two recent burglaries on Uptown business corridors.

The NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the pictured suspect in a burglary incident that occurred early Thursday (April 2) morning.

At 1:53 a.m., surveillance cameras captured a man burglarizing GNO Cyclery the 1400 block of South Carrollton Avenue.

The suspect is described as either white or Hispanic with tattoos on the top of both hands and a thin “chin-strap” beard. He was also wearing a Nike “Just Do It” backpack during the burglary.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the pictured subject is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.

The NOPD is also asking the public’s assistance is identifying and locating a suspect in a March 24 theft incident.

At around 7:30 a.m., video surveillance shows a man arriving on bicycle to the parking lot of Walgreens in the 3200 block of Magazine Street. He rode around the parking lot before taking a box containing various toiletries delivered to the store and then fleeing on his bicycle.

The subject is described as black male with a dark complexion. He stands about 5-foot-10 and weighs 210 pounds. He was wearing a white hoodie with dark lines, blue jeans and a camouflage baseball hat.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or location of the pictured subject is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.