Early registration urged for NORD summer camps

The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, which has moved its summer camp registration online, is now pre-registering for the NORD youth summer camps serving participants ages 4 through 12.

Choose from camps focusing on sports, visual arts, theater arts, STEM, academic enrichment, outdoors, dance and more. Weekly field trips to places like the Skate Center, Aquarium, Zoo, and Insectarium, just to name a few. Participants also visit NORD pools to stay cool in the summer heat. See here for summer camp listings.

Space is limited, so early registration is urged to secure a spot. Note that four camps are already full: A’s & Aces @ Atkinson Stern Tennis Center, Longue Vue, NORD Camp at Joe Brown Recreation Center and NORD Camp at Milne Recreation Center. In case your top choice fills up, list your Top 3 choices on the pre-registration form.

Here’s how to pre-register your child or children:

Step 1: Visit https://nordc.org/ activities/youth-camp/

Step 2: Fill out the pre-registration form at the bottom of the page.

Step 3: Download and complete the Youth Summer Camp Application.

Step 4: Review the required documents carefully and gather all the required documents.

A NORD representative will contact you to submit the completed application and required documents via email. Pre-registered applicants will be contacted on a first-come, first-served basis until camps are full.

If you have any questions regarding the registration process, please call 504-658-3049 or 504-373-3927.