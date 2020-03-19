With New Orleans a hotspot for the pandemic, officials have put in place a daunting array of restrictions and closures that have disrupted the life — if not the livelihood — of nearly every New Orleanian.

Hundreds of New Orleans workers have been impacted by COVID-19 related closures. If you’ve experienced a loss of income because of the coronavirus pandemic, here are some resources to help you through, including unemployment compensation; relief funds for gig workers, musicians, bartenders and others; counseling for stress and more.

Gig-worker relief fund

The New Orleans Business Alliance announced on March 17 that it had set up a dedicated relief fund to meet the needs of the gig economy workers, many of who have been adversely affected by the loss of income. This includes ride-share drivers, musicians, arena workers and festival production staff.

As of 2017, gig economy works made up more than 8 percent of the workforce in Orleans Parish. “In New Orleans, many of these workers depend on the cultural calendar for reliable income,” stated the press release.

So far, NOBA has committed $100,000 to initiate the fund, with the goal of increasing it to $500,000. As of now, the awards are $500 to $1,000 per person and meet the approved criteria.

What if a person doesn’t have a computer to file? NOBA representative Victoria Phipps answered in an email to reporter Sue Strachan that there are a few different options:

1. With a smart phone, the applicant can email a member of the of the NOBA team (info@nolaba.org) and they will work with them to get the necessary documents.

2. If applicants only have access to a standard phone, they can call the NOBA office 504-934-4500 and the NOBA team will work to capture as much information as they can by phone, working through solutions to capture document needs.

“We’re trying to be as flexible as we can to ensure that these critical members of our community are getting the support that they need,” stated Phipps.

The first day the fund was available, March 17, NOBA had received nearly 5,000 visitors to the site in less than 23 hours.

“We’re working through this initial wave of activity and expect to be issuing first payments by Friday of this week,” said Phipps. “Moving forward, we’re hoping to expedite that turn around time significantly. It’s a real time need, with a real time response.”

To apply, go to: nolaba.org/relief-fund.

Unemployment compensation

Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Rapid Response Unit is available for assistance concerning temporary or permanent layoffs due to COVID-19. Workers who are impacted by temporary closures or reduced hours may be eligible for Unemployment Insurance benefits

If your work hours have been reduced, partial benefits could be available to you up to a maximum of $247 a week. You must report any earnings for the week that you work, even if you’ve not yet been paid. Include all income, commissions, tips and gratuities. Report the gross amount before deductions. These earnings would be factored into the amount of unemployment benefits paid to you for that week.

Be sure to answer “yes” to the question, “Are you filing for Unemployment Insurance benefits for reasons related to COVID-19 (Coronavirus)?” This will help the LWC process your claim.

It normally takes up to 21 days to receive needed documentation from both the claimant and employer and to make a determination of eligibility.

You can file a claim for unemployment through the Louisiana Workforce Commission at www.louisianaworks.net/hire. You can start your claim by clicking the link under “Reemployment Services” at the bottom of the home page or by calling 866.783.5567. The call center is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; expect long wait times.

If you’re an employer and have temporarily closed or reduced hours of operation due to COVID-19, contact the LWC at EmployerServices@lwc.la.gov with your unemployment insurance questions. Be sure to provide your company’s name, a point of contact, telephone number and email address, as well as specifics on the assistance you are requesting. The Employer Call Center, 225-326-6999, is also available.

Job seekers can find assistance with the local office of the American Job Center, 3400 Tulane Ave., 2nd floor, 504-658-4500 or 504-658-4547. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays.

Bartender relief fund

Bartenders and bar backs can apply to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program run by the U.S. Bartenders Guild foundation. Spouses and children of bartenders can also apply. The link is on the foundation’s website here.

Funds for musicians

Some national funds supply assistance to musicians affected by the pandemic: the Recording Academy’s MusicCares, the Sweet Relief fund for COVID-19 economic loss and the Jazz Foundation’s Musicians Emergency Fund.

The following borrows from a list compiled by Carrie Booher, digital content editor for WWOZ.org (90.7 FM). WWOZ also offers this advice: “Track your losses! While there is still much uncertainty on how artists may recoup money lost from canceled events and tours, artists should be diligent in tracking the impact of COVID-19 on their work and income. Be sure to document records of cancellations, losses from ticket sales and refunds, and any other relevant from COVID-19. Though it is unclear what financial assistance for artists might look like in the future, equipping yourself with this information can help you make a case for yourself should a solution arrive.”

The MusiCares’ Emergency Financial Assistance Program provides critical funds for people in the music industry struggling with financial, medical or personal crises. This program offers financial assistance for medical expenses including doctor, dental and hospital bills, prescriptions, addiction recovery treatment, psychotherapy, treatment for HIV/AIDS, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and other critical illnesses, as well as basic living expenses such as rent and utilities. On March 17, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched their coronavirus specific relief fund, which can be donated and applied to at this link.

Eligibility consists of documented employment in the music industry for at least five years or credited contribution to six commercially released recordings or videos. Documentation can be provided in a variety of ways, including liner note credits, copies of contracts, check stubs, brochures, flyers and newspaper articles. The MusiCares South Region has a help line: 877-626-2748.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems.

To provide immediate assistance in light of massive cancellations of live music, Sweet Relief has created a donor-directed fund with a limited amount of money available to be used specifically for musicians and music industry workers affected by the Coronavirus. Funds raised can go toward lodging, clothing, food and other vital living expenses (as well as medical expenses) to those impacted due to loss of work.

A Sweet Relief application can be found here. To learn more about the fund, visit the COVID-19 FUND page. You may also call 888-955-7880 for more information.

The Jazz Foundation has a Musicians’ Emergency Fund. This fund provides housing assistance, pro bono medical care, disaster relief and direct financial support in times of crisis.

The American Federation of Musicians offers assistance for musicians fighting to recover from natural disasters. Its COVID-19 assistance is still evolving. The union’s list of resources can be found here.

Counseling

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Behavioral Health offers free counseling services via its Keep Calm Through COVID Hotline. The crisis phone line provides trained, compassionate counselors to support Louisianans through this difficult time. Counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.