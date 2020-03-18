Walgreens on Napoleon and South Claiborne robbed at gunpoint

The Walgreens at South Claiborne and Napoleon avenues was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A man walked into the store at about 7:10 a.m. and purchased an item, the police report states. Then he showed the cashier a gun that was partially concealed in his waistband and demanded that the cashier open the register. He took the cash out of the register and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early- or mid-40s, wearing a camouflage cap, tan or khaki shorts, a black shirt and black shoes.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.