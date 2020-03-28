Volunteers needed for meal delivery to senior citizens, chronically ill residents

Beginning Monday (March 30), Hands On New Orleans, in partnership with World Central Kitchen, is launching the Serving Seniors Program to provide free meal delivery service to home-bound, low-income seniors and chronically ill residents, who are at a greater risk of severe illness if exposed to the coronavirus. And they need volunteers.



Volunteer drivers are needed to pick up and deliver meals to the doorsteps of seniors who have signed up on Monday and Thursday each week from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Hands On will coordinate a central pick up point and give volunteers their assignment. Each driver will deliver to five to six households in the same ZIP code.

Volunteers need to be healthy and have a vehicle.

Interested volunteers must meet the following eligibility requirements:

– Are at least 18 years old and no older than 59.

– Have not experienced symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 in the last 14 days

– Have not been around anyone who has COVID-19 in the last 14 days

– Have not traveled to a foreign country in the last 14 days

– Have not been on a cruise or been in an airport in the last 14 days

– Have not attended an event where more than 50 people were in attendance in the last 14 days

Precautions will be taken to ensure proper social distancing of volunteers, disinfection of delivery materials, and frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of germs.

To register to take a shift either this coming Monday or Thursday, please click here.