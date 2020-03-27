Two sought for questioning in Foucher Street shooting death

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking to locate two individuals identified as persons of interest, pictured above, for questioning in the investigation of the killing of Skye Q. Myles on March 6 in the 2000 block of Foucher Street.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Miles was killed by gunfire in the block. Evidence collected during the investigation indicates that the two pictured individuals were present at the time of the incident and may have important information about this homicide.

The two individuals are sought for questioning only and are not wanted for arrest at this time

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Jake Engle at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.