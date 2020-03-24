Three suspects sought in Uptown car burglaries

The New Orleans Police Department has obtained arrest warrants for Hakeem Shawl, 20; Don Robiho, 20; and a known but unnamed juvenile suspect in the investigation of a series of vehicle burglaries in the Second District that occurred on March 18.

Through investigation, NOPD Second District detectives determined that the pictured suspects used a gray 2017 Nissan Altima bearing Louisiana license plate 765 BAV (pictured) as the perpetrator vehicle while driving through the area and smashing vehicle windows. The vehicle was reported stolen on March 9.

Through the course of the investigation, the juvenile suspect was identified as the driver of the vehicle, Shawl was identified as the rear passenger and perpetrator of the auto theft of the suspect vehicle and Robiho was identified as an occupant and perpetrator of the incidents.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.