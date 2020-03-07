Three shootings, two of them fatal, reported within hours Friday on Uptown streets

Two men were killed Friday in separate shootings, one in the Milan neighborhood and another in Central City. On the same day, two bystanders were injured in another Central City shooting.

At about 8:44 p.m., after an especially violent day in Uptown and across the city, two men were arguing inside a car parked in the 2000 block of Foucher Street. One of them opened fire, striking the other.

The victim, who was 37, was taken to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Service. He died at the hospital from his wounds.

The day’s first fatal shooting was reported at about 4:10 p.m.. Sixth District officer responding to the report found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Washington. He died at the scene.

About a half later and a few blocks away, two men were standing outside in the 2200 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Two gunmen nearby opened fire at each other at about 4:40 p.m., and the bystanders were caught in the crossfire, the New Orleans Police Department reported. One victim was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the ankle. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information on the homicides is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective. Anyone with information on the double shooting is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective. Or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.