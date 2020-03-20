Three robbery incidents reported within hours on same block of South Claiborne

Two robberies and an attempted robbery occurred late Wednesday and early Thursday on the same block of South Claiborne Avenue, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The first incident occurred in 2000 block of South Claiborne on Wednesday at about 11 p.m. The victim, a 47-year-old man, was knocked to the ground and assaulted by two assailants. They took his wallet and passport before fleeing.

About two hours later, at 12:57 a.m., a 52-year-old woman was at South Claiborne and Josephine when a man assaulted her and grabbed her purse.

In the same block at 4:38 a.m. on Thursday, a 45-year-old woman tried to buy drugs from two men and a woman. They tried to snatch her wallet, but she fled the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.