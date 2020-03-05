This Week at The Broad: Spring Cleaning

Sponsored by

This week, we’ve decided to do a little sprucing up with our film lineup and give you not just one new film, or two new films, but THREE NEW FILMS all on the same day. This Friday we have three new releases that run the gamut from family friendly big-budget fare, to a return from a filmmaker who made the most critically acclaimed film ever shot in Louisiana.

ONWARD is the latest Pixar joint, and we don’t have to remind you of their track record. This movie takes the trope of children dealing with the loss of a parent and turns in on its head with excellent results. Add in some fantasy D&D elements and you’ve got something for kids and the parents who still remember where their D20 is at. Check it out starting this Friday.

EMMA reminds us that Jane Austen adaptations are like diamonds, they are forever. By our count this is the seventh english-language adaptation of the book (eight if you count Clueless) and yet there is such love and care and life put into this version that we give it a strong recommendation. Autumn de Wilde makes her directorial debut while Anya Taylor-Joy portrays the titular character, and starting this Friday you can see for yourself if the seventh time is the charm.

WENDY is from the creative team behind BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD, a film that will always have a soft spot with those from Louisiana. Director Benh Zeitlin brings a cast full of children into a brand new world as they tell the Peter Pan story with a fresh new perspective. If you are looking to be transported to a place you’ve never seen before on screen, we have the ticket for you.

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE remains in theaters for another week. We just put tickets on sale for our JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR SINGALONG on Easter Sunday and the response has been amazing. We love hosting these annual traditions, and we’re happy to announce that comedian Laura Sanders will be coming back to host. We loved having her for the Mamma Mia Singalong, and we hope you’ll enjoy having her MC this event.

This Thursday night you can catch MICHAEL’S MYSTERY MOVIE VOL. 4, our annual event in which one of our managers picks a movie, but doesn’t tell anybody what it is until it starts. Tickets are HERE and 100% of your ticket is donated to NAMI New Orleans to help support mental health services in this city. This may be the first time this screening sells out in advance, so be sure to grab your tickets online and help support a good cause at the same time.

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you at the movies!

