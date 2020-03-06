S&WB planning water-main repairs in Carrrollton area on Saturday

Sewerage & Water Board crews will repair a broken water valve on South Carrollton Avenue and Zimpel Street in the Carrollton neighborhood. Repairs will begin Saturday (March 7) at 8 a.m.

Repairs will continue through Sunday. The S&WB said it is making the repairs on a weekend to avoid disrupting service to nearby schools while classes are in session.

During this repair, some residents in the Carrollton neighborhood will likely experience low to no water pressure. Residents are encouraged to have bottled water available and make other preparations.

Residents are asked to call 52-WATER immediately if they experience a drop in pressure. All water pressure is expected to be restored before the end of day.

“This work is being done in order to avoid a future unexpected loss of service for our customers in this area,” the S&WB states in a press release.

In order to make the repair, starting tomorrow through Sunday, lake-bound traffic on South Carrollton will be detoured onto Zimpel Street then to Short Street, followed by a left turn onto Oak Street then back to South Carrollton Avenue.