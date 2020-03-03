Super Tuesday Watch Party with NOLA Messenger

Thanks to you all who have joined us for the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire Primary this presidential election season. With Steyer, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar all dropping out of the race over the last few days, the results of the Super Tuesday election events tonight (March 3) will set the tone for the rest of the campaign.

The NOLA Messenger crew is inviting our readers, neighbors, and any political thinkers to join us again to watch the campaign unfold. Our Super Tuesday Watch Party is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. tonight at Twelve Mile Limit, 500 S. Telemachus St.

Political junkies of any affiliation are welcome, and the venue is for ages 21 and up. Messenger merchandise will be available, and drink sales will help support our own coverage of local elections in 2020. Other onsite donations are welcomed as well.