Sponsored: Parcels and Post still shipping for New Orleans



Dear Neighbors and Friends,

As an essential business, Parcels and Post will remain open during the COVID-19 episode. We have a real-life, full-size Post Office mailbox located right inside the front door. You can drop stamped letters, prepaid USPS packages/bags, and small boxes into this box without having to encounter another human.

We have lots of stamps and are providing shipping services with USPS and FedEx. UPS is also dropping off and picking up every weekday.

Thank you for supporting your locally owned neighborhood shop.

See you soon!

– Heidi Hammond, Owner

Parcels & Post

5208 Magazine St.

Open Weekdays, 1-6 p.m.

(504) 891-8402