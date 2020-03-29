RTA is reducing service, waiving fares

Beginning Sunday (March 29) in response to COVID-19 pandemic, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is further reducing its service. Some routes will remain on a Saturday schedule, other lines will run less frequently and some routes will be eliminated during the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, the RTA will waive transit fares for bus, streetcar and ferry service until further notice.

The RTA continues to urge the community to use public transit for essential travel only and for riders to practice social distancing when using transit.

Service suspended

The 11 Magazine, 15 Freret and 90 Carrollton buses will suspend service altogether from Sunday until further notice. Other routes suspending service: 202 Airport Express, 2 Riverfront streetcar, 5 Marigny-Bywater, 45 Lakeview, 48 Canal-City Park Streetcar, 51 St. Bernard/St. Anthony, 57 Franklin, 60 Hayne, 65 Read-Crowder Express, 101 Algiers Point, 106 Aurora, 108 Algiers Local and 115 Gen. de Gaulle-Tullis.

Service reduced

The St. Charles streetcar will continue running, but with reduced frequencies, with streetcars scheduled to maintain a 36-minute frequency throughout the day. Other lines with reduced frequencies are the 94 Broad bus, scheduled to run every half-hour during the day and every hour at night, and the 47 Canal-Cemeteries streetcar, scheduled to maintain a 32-minute freqency.

Service on Saturday schedule

All other routes will remain on the Saturday schedule, which became the daily schedule on March 17. In Uptown, these include the 10 Tchoupitoulas, 16 South Claiborne, 27 Louisiana, 28 Martin Luther King, 32 Leonidas-Treme and 39 Tulane buses.

Paratransit services will continue to operate. The agency asks Paratransit riders to assist in helping to keep the community safe by prioritizing reservations: Life sustaining reservations will take priority at this time, followed by nutrition.

Paratransit riders can call the Paratransit reservation line at 504-827-7433 to speak with a customer service representative or click here to visit the Paratransit page.

The RTA will continue to monitor ridership and essential travel needs and may make additional adjustments as needed.

For the more information, including updated schedules, visit RTA’s website at or contact Rideline at 504-248-3900.