Police seek parade organizer after breaking up second-line in Fontainebleau

NOPD officers have obtained an arrest warrant for Cecil Spencer, 38, in connection with a second-line parade that violated the mandates in place during the current public health crisis.

The leader of the band playing during the gathering, tuba player Clifton Smith, was issued a summons for his participation in the event.

On Saturday (March 28) around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to reports that a large gathering was taking place in the 3000 block of Audubon Street. A brass band band was playing and about 100 individuals were attending a funeral repast at the location, the NOPD said.

Officers asked the event organizers to shut down the event, but they refused. “Due to the flagrant violation pertaining public gatherings, officers identified Spencer as one of the event organizers and issued a warrant for his arrest,” an NOPD press release states.

The investigation remains ongoing. As more individuals are identified, more arrests will follow, police said.

Anyone who wants to report large gatherings or businesses operating against these rules is asked to call 311.