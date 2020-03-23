Police blotter: Robbery, aggravated burglary

A man was robbed of his bicycle in Broadmoor on Saturday and a four residents in a Dixon area home were assaulted and burglarized on Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The first incident occurred just after noon on Saturday A 30-year-old man was locking up his bicycle was locking his bicycle in the 3900 block of Washington Avenue, near Broad Street, when he was approached by five men.

After one tried unsuccessfully to grab the bike, another punched him in the head. The men then grabbed the bicycle and fled.

On Saturday night, the victim saw the man who had struck him. The assailant took out a gun and said something the victim, who is Spanish-speaking, did not understand. The assailant then fled.

At Sunday at about 8:20 p.m., three men broke into a home in the 4100 block of Hollygrove Street and attacked the residents, four males ages 24 to 48. The intruders demanded the victims’ property, and they complied.

One of the victims escaped and called police. The burglars had fled by the time police arrived.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.