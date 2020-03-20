Motorcyclist killed in Central City crash

A motorcyclist died after striking a car in Central City on Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was on Magnolia Street and Martin Luther King Drive at about 5:20 p.m. when he struck a sedan, the police report states.

Initial reports indicate he was traveling at a high rate of speed and was not wearing a helmet. The Emergency Medical Service took him to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene to speak to investigators.

No further details are available at this time. This investigation is being handled by NOPD’s Traffic Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Richard Chambers at 504-658-6215.