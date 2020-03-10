Mississippi Primary Watch Party Tonight!

Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington State will all cast their presidential primary votes tonight (March 10).

The NOLA Messenger crew is inviting our readers, neighbors, and any political thinkers to join us again to watch the campaign unfold. Our next Democratic Primary Watch Party is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. tonight at Twelve Mile Limit, 500 S. Telemachus St.

Political junkies of any affiliation are welcome, and the venue is for ages 21 and up. Messenger merchandise will be available, and drink sales will help support our own coverage of local elections in 2020. Other onsite donations are welcomed as well.