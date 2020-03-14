Man shot to death behind Walmart store

A man was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Adele Lane, behind the Walmart on Tcoupitoulas Street, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

NOPD officers arrived at the scene Friday (March 13) at about 4 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. They found a man on the ground, bleeding and unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. He was 22.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.