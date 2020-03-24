Man attacked getting off streetcar at Louisiana

A man was attacked during a robbery attempt Monday morning getting off the streetcar at Louisiana Avenue, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A 45-year-old man exited the the streetcar with another man at 10:19 a.m. in the 3400 block of St. Charles Avenue. The other man knocked him down and attempted to take his wallet.

The victim fought off the assailant, and both fled on foot.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.