Coronavirus: Which businesses and restaurants are open in Uptown New Orleans? (updating daily)

New Orleans restaurants and other businesses are changing their operating hours quickly on Monday in response to the spread of novel coronavirus. Here are the latest updates we’ve heard so far from restaurants and other businesses around Uptown:

RESTAURANTS/BARS

Juan’s Flying Burrito, multiple locations: To-go only, hours 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. [3/16 via Facebook]

Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar, Magazine Street: Open Monday (March 16) and Wednesday, closed Tuesday (March 17) to prevent St. Patrick’s Day overcrowding. [3/16, via Facebook]

McClure’s at NOLA Brewery, Tchoupitoulas Street: To-go only [3/16, via Facebook]

GROCERIES

Crescent City Farmer’s Market, Broadway Street: Open on Tuesday [3/14 via Facebook]

OTHER BUSINESSES

City guidelines for businesses: Full-service restaurants close at 9 p.m., with seating reduced by 50 percent; fast-casual restaurants are takeout-only; bars close at 12 a.m. Takeout service can be extended to 24 hours.

If you own a business, please email khart@nolamessenger.com to be included on this list.