Car break-in victim shot while confronting group of burglars (video)

An Uptown resident was shot after confronting a group of vehicle burglars near Jena and Danneel streets early Sunday (March 1), the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The NOPD is looking for five suspects in the aggravated assault and car burglaries. At around 5:20 a.m., the five males were captured on surveillance video breaking windows and entering vehicles on the quiet Uptown street.

The video released by the NOPD can be viewed here. Shouting and three gunshots are audible at about 3:10.

The shooter is described as a black male, about 6-foot-6 with a thin frame, wearing a white shirt and dark track pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identities of the subjects is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.