BUKU Project moves festival to Labor Day Weekend

The BUKU Art + Music Project announced today that its 2020 festival scheduled for March 20-21 will be rescheduled. This reluctant change is due to the impacts of COVID-19, the coronavirus. A notice from Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s office stated that BUKU could not take place as planned, according to an official statement from the festival team.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we respect their decision, and instead of crying we’ve been planning…fast,” the statement from BUKU reads. “With the help of so many people, and motivated by the vision of y’all dancing and headbanging, we are rescheduling BUKU 2020 to take place over Labor Day Weekend.”

The BUKU team added that tickets purchases will be honored for the September event. Ticket holders who prefer refunds will be given those instructions by the end of next week.

“No doubt, this sucks,” the statement reads, “but we are at peace with the Mayor’s decision because we love you guys and genuinely care about your health and wellbeing.”