Yearlong Freret area roadwork begins

The Freret roadwork project broke ground on Monday (Feb. 3), the Mayor’s Office announced.

Work on the project, which is one of about 200 being funded across the city with more than $2.2 billion of FEMA money, will continue for another year.

The boundaries for improvements are bounded by South Claiborne on the north, LaSalle Street on the south, Jefferson Avenue on the west and Napoleon Avenue on the east.

This $4 million project was designed by Kyle Associates LLC and will be constructed by Hard Rock Construction LLC.

The scope of work varies block by block but includes the following:

Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb to curb;

Patching the roadway with asphalt or concrete;

Repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons;

Installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersection; and

Replacing/repairing damaged underground water, sewer and/or drainage lines.

For more information about this project and other upcoming work, please visit Roadwork.nola.gov or call 504.658.ROAD (7623).