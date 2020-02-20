Woman killed after being hit by float on Magazine during Nyx parade

A woman was struck and killed by a float as midway into the Nyx parade’s trek down Magazine Street on Wednesday night.

Float 21 struck the woman at Magazine and Valance Street at about 9 p.m. She died at the scene.

The parade halted and floats were pulled over and lined up along Magazine. At first, the riders continued throwing to the crowd. As word spread, the mood grew somber.

The float lights were turned off and riders quietly stood in place, some talking on cellphones. The area around Magazine and Valence was cordoned off with crime tape.

The city announced at around 10 p.m. that float 20 would be the final float in the parade. The 24 floats that followed were escorted by police to the Morial Convention Center.

They marching bands and dance troupes were diverted around the scene and continued on the parade route, if they chose to do so.

No further details are available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Michael Baldassaro is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6208 with any additional information.