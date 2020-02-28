Where to find a Lenten fish fry Uptown

 Posted by at 5:00 am  church, food and drink
Feb 282020
 

Brother Martin High School in Gentilly holds its annual fish fry. (via brothermartin.com)

Lenten fish frys at Catholic churches and schools start today and continue throughout Lent. Here’s some local fried-fish dinners from a list compiled by the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Knight of Columbus 3411
Where: Blessed Pauline Center, 4219 Constance St.
When: Fridays from Feb. 28 to April 3; after 6 p.m.
Menu: Fish and fries or crawfish pasta, coleslaw, vegetable, dessert, drink.
$9 adult plate; $6 for children. Dine-in or take-out.
Stations of the Cross in St. Stephen Church, Napoleon Avenue at Magazine Street, at 6 p.m. on Fridays in Lent.

St. Francis of Assisi
Where: Lycée Francis cafeteria (enter from parking lot behind school and church on Constance Street between Eleonore and State streets)
When: March 6, 20; 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Menu: Fried fish, baked macaroni, vegetable, salad, cheese pizza, dessert and drink.
$10 adults; $5 children. Dine-in or take-out.
504-891-4479.
Stations of the Cross at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays during Lent

St. Katharine Drexel Church
Where: Holy Ghost Hall, 2035 Toledano St.,
When: March 6, March 20, and April 3; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Menu: Fried or blackened catfish, potato salad or green salad, baked macaroni, peas, bread, dessert, tartar sauce, $10; extras: baked macaroni, $3; fish, $5.
Preorder 504-250-0795; walk-ins begin at noon.

St. Rita Catholic School
Where: 65 Fontainebleau Drive, cafeteria
When: Fridays from March 13 to April 3; 4-6:30 p.m.
Menu: Fried fish, macaroni and cheese, peas, cake, bread roll.
Dine-in or take-out.
504-866-1777