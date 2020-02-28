Where to find a Lenten fish fry Uptown

Lenten fish frys at Catholic churches and schools start today and continue throughout Lent. Here’s some local fried-fish dinners from a list compiled by the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Knight of Columbus 3411

Where: Blessed Pauline Center, 4219 Constance St.

When: Fridays from Feb. 28 to April 3; after 6 p.m.

Menu: Fish and fries or crawfish pasta, coleslaw, vegetable, dessert, drink.

$9 adult plate; $6 for children. Dine-in or take-out.

Stations of the Cross in St. Stephen Church, Napoleon Avenue at Magazine Street, at 6 p.m. on Fridays in Lent.

St. Francis of Assisi

Where: Lycée Francis cafeteria (enter from parking lot behind school and church on Constance Street between Eleonore and State streets)

When: March 6, 20; 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Menu: Fried fish, baked macaroni, vegetable, salad, cheese pizza, dessert and drink.

$10 adults; $5 children. Dine-in or take-out.

504-891-4479.

Stations of the Cross at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays during Lent

St. Katharine Drexel Church

Where: Holy Ghost Hall, 2035 Toledano St.,

When: March 6, March 20, and April 3; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Menu: Fried or blackened catfish, potato salad or green salad, baked macaroni, peas, bread, dessert, tartar sauce, $10; extras: baked macaroni, $3; fish, $5.

Preorder 504-250-0795; walk-ins begin at noon.

St. Rita Catholic School

Where: 65 Fontainebleau Drive, cafeteria

When: Fridays from March 13 to April 3; 4-6:30 p.m.

Menu: Fried fish, macaroni and cheese, peas, cake, bread roll.

Dine-in or take-out.

504-866-1777