VIP Ladies and Kids to hold second-line

The VIP Ladies and Kids Social Aid & Pleasure Club will hold its 2020 second-line on Sunday in the Central City, Lower Garden District, Garden District and Milan neighborhoods.

The theme is DENIM, for Deconstruction, Elevation, Naturalistic, Indigo, Motivation. The event flier names three brass bands: Big Six, Da Truth and Sporty’s.

The second-line will kick off at 12:30 p.m. from the Neutral Ground Bar and Grill on Clio Street and disband at about 4:30 p.m. at Tapps II on Rocheblave Street. The route is below.

The National Weather Service promises a partly sunny day with a high near 69 degrees.

The city will be monitoring the area for illegal parking. Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement.

Traffic will be restricted along the route depicted below. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the event.

All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

START: 12:30 p.m. at Neutral Ground Bar and Grill, 1638 Clio St.

Proceed down Clio Street

Right on St. Charles Avenue

Right on Martin Luther King Boulevard

Right on S. Saratoga Street

STOP: Glady’s Bar, 1233 S. Saratoga.

Right on Clio Street

Right on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard

Left on Jackson Avenue

Right on St. Charles Avenue

Right on Second Street

STOP: Sportsman Corner 2433 Dryades St

Left on Daneel Street

Right on Delechaise Street

Left on S. Saratoga Street

STOP: The Other Place, 3601 S. Saratoga St.

U-turn at Foucher Street

Left on Second Street

Left on Magnolia Street

Left on Third Street

STOP: The Other Place 3601 S. Saratoga St.

Right on Lasalle Street

Right on Washington Avenue

DISBAND: 4:30 p.m. at Tapps II (2800 S. Rocheblave. St.)