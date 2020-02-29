VIP Ladies and Kids to hold second-line

The VIP Ladies and Kids Social Aid & Pleasure Club will hold its 2020 second-line on Sunday in the Central City, Lower Garden District, Garden District and Milan neighborhoods.
The theme is DENIM, for Deconstruction, Elevation, Naturalistic, Indigo, Motivation. The event flier names three brass bands: Big Six, Da Truth and Sporty’s.
The second-line will kick off at 12:30 p.m. from the Neutral Ground Bar and Grill on Clio Street and disband at about 4:30 p.m. at Tapps II on Rocheblave Street. The route is below.
The National Weather Service promises a partly sunny day with a high near 69 degrees.
The city will be monitoring the area for illegal parking. Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement.
Traffic will be restricted along the route depicted below. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the event.
All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.
START: 12:30 p.m. at Neutral Ground Bar and Grill, 1638 Clio St.
Proceed down Clio Street
Right on St. Charles Avenue
Right on Martin Luther King Boulevard
Right on S. Saratoga Street
STOP: Glady’s Bar, 1233 S. Saratoga.
Right on Clio Street
Right on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard
Left on Jackson Avenue
Right on St. Charles Avenue
Right on Second Street
STOP: Sportsman Corner 2433 Dryades St
Left on Daneel Street
Right on Delechaise Street
Left on S. Saratoga Street
STOP: The Other Place, 3601 S. Saratoga St.
U-turn at Foucher Street
Left on Second Street
Left on Magnolia Street
Left on Third Street
STOP: The Other Place 3601 S. Saratoga St.
Right on Lasalle Street
Right on Washington Avenue
DISBAND: 4:30 p.m. at Tapps II (2800 S. Rocheblave. St.)