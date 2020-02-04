Uptown taco hotspots to defend Top Taco titles

Barracuda, winner of the 2019 Top Traditional Taco award, has announced it will return to the one-night only taco and tequila throw down in March to defend its title.

Barracuda, a walk-up taco restaurant with a tequila garden, opened at 3984 Tchopitoulas St. in 2019 after winning the Top Taco award.

Also returning to defend a 2019 Top Taco title is Tacos & Beer, which won the Critic’s Choice for Best Creative Cocktail. Tacos & Beer is located at 1622 St. Charles Avenue.

Other Uptown restaurants participating include Arana, located at 3242 Magazine and Nolé at 2001 St. Charles Avenue.

Top Taco, presented by Cerveza Modelo, returns for its fourth year on Thursday, March 19, with more than 30 restaurants and more than 50 tequilas and spirits. This year’s all-inclusive taco and tequila throw-down will take place once again at Woldenberg Park on the riverfront in downtown New Orleans.

The one-night only event benefits the PLEASE Foundation, which provides mentoring, scholarships and leadership training to at-risk students in New Orleans.