Two Carrollton-area stores robbed at gunpoint

The Walgreens in the Riverbend area and the Dollar General in Hollygrove were both robbed at gunpoint Friday night, the New Orleans Orleans Police Department reported.

The Walgreens at 718 S. Carrollton Ave. was robbed at about 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. A man walked up to the cashier counter, took out a gun from his waistband and demanded everything in the register.

When the cashier opened the drawer he reached over and took the cash. Before fleeing, he grabbed a candy bar from the counter.

At about 9:50 p.m., a man walked into the Dollar General at 8201 Earhart Blvd. and demanded money. When the cashier refused, he pulled out a gun and repeated his demand.

The cashier told him they could not open the safe. He then took a stack of lighters and fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.