Two carjackings reported on Tuesday night

Two carjackings occurred as Mardi Gras festivities wound down on Tuesday, one in Broadmoor and another in Central City.

The first was reported at about 8 p.m. in 3300 block of South Broad Street. A 21-year-old man was approached by three men as he was getting into his car.

One of them grabbed the victim’s shoulder, and he turned around. He faced a gun pointed at him. He fled the scene on foot, and the gunman fled in the victim’s vehicle, police said.

The second occurred at about 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Clio Street. A man placed a gun on the back of the victim, a 32-year-old woman, and demanded her keys. She complied, and the gunman took her vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.