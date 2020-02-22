Tucks takes a sweet ride on the Uptown route (photo gallery)

Float riders toss beads and tickets to the crowd on St. Charles Avenue Saturday (Feb. 22) during Krewe of Tucks parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Krewe of Tucks hosted their 52nd annual parade Saturday (Feb. 22) with 1,800 men and women traveling Uptown on 36 super-sized floats. “Tucks Hits the Sweet Spot” is this year’s satirical parade theme with float titles like “Bit-O-Honey Boo Boo,” “Blow Pops Suckers,” “Gushers” and “Friar’s Original Hard Candy.” New this year is a handicapped accessible tandem float. Kevin Hellman and Amy Creel reign as king and queen. Signature throws included colored toilet paper, emoji-shaped suckers, candy bracelets and toilet brushes decorated by Magnolia School’s special adults.
The Dames de Perlage show their intricate beadwork to the Tucks revelers. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A drum major for the Purple Marching Machine of Miles College struts on St. Charles Avenue. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Dragons of New Orleans take a stroll with the Krewe of Tucks. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Zamora Gadsden Shrine Club’s Band of Bazzaraq’s lead the parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The flag corps leads the Fontainebleau High School Crimson Band . (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Kevin Hellman reigns as King of Tucks. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Float riders toss toilet plungers and toys to the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Tucks float riders greet their fans along the route. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)