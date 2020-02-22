Tucks takes a sweet ride on the Uptown route (photo gallery)

The Krewe of Tucks hosted their 52nd annual parade Saturday (Feb. 22) with 1,800 men and women traveling Uptown on 36 super-sized floats. “Tucks Hits the Sweet Spot” is this year’s satirical parade theme with float titles like “Bit-O-Honey Boo Boo,” “Blow Pops Suckers,” “Gushers” and “Friar’s Original Hard Candy.” New this year is a handicapped accessible tandem float. Kevin Hellman and Amy Creel reign as king and queen. Signature throws included colored toilet paper, emoji-shaped suckers, candy bracelets and toilet brushes decorated by Magnolia School’s special adults.