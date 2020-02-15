Quadruple shooting reported blocks from the parade route

Four people were injured in Central City about three blocks from the parade route, the New Orleans Police Department reported on Saturday (Feb. 15).
Officers responding to shots fired at Dryades and Second streets at around 6:25 p.m. found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.
One male victim was shot to the chest area, and another was shot to the abdomen area. A female victim was shot to the leg; another woman received a graze wound to the leg area.
They were transported to University Medical Center. They were all listed in stable condition at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.
The initial post on this shooting, based on information from the NOPD, stated three people were shot, not four. This report will continue to be updated as more information is known.