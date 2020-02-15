Quadruple shooting reported blocks from the parade route

Officers responding to shots fired at Dryades and Second streets at around 6:25 p.m. found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

One male victim was shot to the chest area, and another was shot to the abdomen area. A female victim was shot to the leg; another woman received a graze wound to the leg area.

They were transported to University Medical Center. They were all listed in stable condition at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.