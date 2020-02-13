This Week at The Broad: Take A (Best) Picture

Sponsored by

This week brings both Valentine’s Day and a slew of Mardi Gras parades to our fair city, and we get it, you have a lot of entertainment options to choose from. Might we offer a humble suggestion? Nobody is going to spray paint their spot in our theater, and our ladders are stored far away from your eye lines. And while we don’t have any shoes to hand out, we do have a fabulous new release and a returning favorite for you to watch this weekend.

THE PHOTOGRAPH opens on Valentine’s Day, and there is no better weekend to catch it. Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield star in a tale about a daughter trying to piece together the life of her late mother while falling in love with the journalist assigned to do the same thing. We’ll have bubbly and strawberry packages available for $25 on Valentine’s Day no matter what movie you’re seeing. (Hint hint folks.) Tickets are available now.

BIRDS OF PREY, CANE RIVER, COLOR OUT OF SPACE, and BAD BOYS FOR LIFE remain in theaters for another week. Since we know that there are still people out there who haven’t seen the best film of 2019, we’ve decided to bring PARASITE back to The Broad for one show a night this week. Consider it your last chance to catch it without sitting on a couch.

We’re very excited for our lineup not only for this week, but for the rest of the spring. Coming to your neighborhood soon are films such as WENDY, EMMA, PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE, and on March 20th we welcome A QUIET PLACE PART II. It brings us extra special joy to announce that on March 19th we’ll be hosting a sneak preview of that film as an open caption screening. It was the first Quiet Place that encouraged us to begin open caption shows, so we can’t wait to invite our friends back for our first ever open caption sneak preview.

This Friday, we have our couples-friendly screening of SIXTEEN CANDLES. For $40 you can get a couples package including two tickets to the film with priority seating, a bottle of bubbly, and a plate of hand-dipped chocolate covered strawberries. We still have tickets remaining for this event so order them now to avoid looking like the person who forgot to plan a V-Day date.

Every March, we let one of our managers (the writer of this very newsletter!) show a movie he loves on the big screen to celebrate his birthday. Only thing is, he doesn’t tell anyone what the movie is until it starts. Check out MICHAEL’S MYSTERY MOVIE VOL. 4 on Thursday, March 5th. Tickets are HERE and 100% of your ticket is donated to NAMI New Orleans to help support mental health services in this city.

SHOWTIMES

THE PHOTOGRAPH

Friday: 12:00 PM 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:40 PM

Saturday: 12:00 PM 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 7:30 PM 10:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 6:45 PM 10:00 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 12:30 PM 2:55 PM 5:15 PM 7:40 PM 10:00 PM

Thursday: 12:00 PM 2:30 PM 5:00 PM 7:30 PM 10:00 PM

BIRDS OF PREY

Friday: 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Saturday: 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:30 PM (Open Caption) 7:00 PM 9:40 PM

Sunday: 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 12:00 PM 2:25 PM 4:40 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Thursday: 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

PARASITE

Friday: 12:15 PM

Saturday: 6:45 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:30 PM 7:25 PM

Thursday: 6:30 PM

CANE RIVER

Friday: 3:00 PM 5:30 PM

Saturday: 1:45 PM 4:20 PM

Sunday: 1:45 PM 4:15 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 5:10 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM 4:00 PM

COLOR OUT OF SPACE

Friday: 10:15 PM

Saturday: 9:30 PM

Sunday: 9:15 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 10:10 PM

Thursday: 1:30 PM 9:15 PM

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

Monday – Wednesday: 12:00 PM

SIXTEEN CANDLES

Friday: 7:30 PM

