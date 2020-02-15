Shootings with injuries reported in Gert Town and Milan areas

A shooting in Gert Town and another in the Milan area left two men injured, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The first incident occurred Friday (Feb. 14) about 7:50 p.m. at Pine and Stoelitz streets. A 35-year-old man was walking along the sidewalk when he was approached by two assailants with hoodies over their heads.

The victim was running from them when he realized he was shot in his right leg. He was transported to University Medical Center for treatment.

The second shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 15). The victim, a 59-year-old man, was entering his home in 2500 block of Milan Street, near Freret Street, when he heard a gunshot and saw a truck speed off.

A bullet hit the victim in his right arm. The Emergency Medical Service took him to the UMC emergency room.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.