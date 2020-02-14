Rolling tonight: Oshun, Cleopatra, Alla

Love is the air for Friday evening, and not only because it’s Valentine’s Day. The krewes of Oshun, Cleopatra and Alla will show their love for the community and get plenty in return. These krewes herald the Carnival parade season along the Uptown route.

The National Weather Service forecasts a good night for parades, with clear skies. It will be chilly, however, with a low of around 44.

Oshun

Fitting for a Valentine’s Day ride, Oshun is named for a goddess of love, sensuality and fertility. In the ancient Yoruba religion practiced in what is now southwestern Nigeria, Oshun held the same position Venus held in ancient Rome.

The male and female krewe makes its message clear with this year’s theme: “The Message Is Love.”

The king of Oshun is called Shango, for the Yoruba god of thunder. According to the forecast, Shango will be working his magic by keeping the thunder away.

Look for: Baby Dolls traditionally march with this krewe. Signature throws are hand-painted fans and peacock-themed beads and rings.

Route:

START: 6 p.m. at Napoleon St. and Magazine St.

Proceed down Napoleon St.

Right on St. Charles Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles Ave. around Lee Circle.

Proceed on St. Charles. Ave.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.

Cleopatra

Cleopatra of ancient Egypt also knew a few things about love. Named for a queen of legendary grace, beauty, courage and leadership skills, this all-female krewe is rolling this year with the theme “Valentine Vixens.”

Cleopatra’s Friday night parade graced the streets of the West Bank for four decades before moving across the river to the traditional Uptown route in 2013.

Look for: Battle of the Bands will include the St. Augustine Marching 100 and St. Mary’s Academy. Throws include LED hearts and Cleopatra dolls.

Route:

START: 6:30 p.m. Magazine St. and Jefferson Ave.

Right on Magazine St.

Left on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles. Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles. Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.

Alla

Friday will be the Krewe of Alla’s debut as a night parade, following Oshun and Cleopatra. It celebrates with the theme “Friday Night Flicks and Fun.”

Alla takes its name from the abbreviation for its Algiers birthplace (Al., La.), where it formed some 87 years ago. The once all-male and now co-ed krewe followed Cleopatra from the West Bank to the Uptown route, and now it follows Cleopatra on the route to become the closing act for the first night of Uptown parades — after years of closing out the first weekend on Sunday afternoon.

Alla has recently joined forces with the Legion of Mars military krewe to salute U.S. service members and first-responders. Dozens of floats will feature them as superheroes. And real-life heroes — military members and first-reponders from across the nation — will be riding in the parade.

Look for: A float carrying Purple Heart recipients from the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Vietnam. The krewe’s signature throw: hand-decorated genie lamps.

Route:

START: 7 p.m. at Napoleon Ave. and Tchoupitoulas St.

Right on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles. Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles. Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.

Safety, parking, transportation

As always, take care in large crowds and report suspicious activity to public safety officials. See additional information about Mardi Gras parades at ready.nola.gov/mardi-gras or text MARDIGRAS to 888777 for updates from the city of New Orleans.

Parking is restricted along parade routes two hours before and after parades to be sure parade elements and sanitation crews can access the street. Parking personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking. Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement. See additional Mardi Gras parking information.

Before parades begin or when crowd size warrants, the New Orleans Police Department will close the route to vehicles. Plan ahead and avoid streets that intersect with parades. Additional intermittent closures will be necessary as parade elements travel across the city. Track the lead and tail of parades as they roll with the parade tracker at routewise.nola.gov.

All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.