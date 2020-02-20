Rolling tonight: Babylon, Chaos, Muses

The route will be soggy tonight for Jeudi Gras, one of the most anticipated parade nights of the Carnival season. And temperatures will fall throughout the day, dropping to an expected low of about 40 degrees.

The National Weather Service on Thursday morning put the rain chance at 90% for tonight, and winds are expected to pick up — testing the throwing skills of tonight’s riders.

Jeudi Gras begins with the Knights of Babylon, then the Knights of Chaos will reign before the superstar Krewe of Muses closes out the night.

The Krewe of Muses tweeted at about 9:30 a.m.: “Rain or shine, over 1,000 Muses will ride tonight on #MusestHERsday! Please send good vibes to the weather goddesses. Remember if there’s bad weather and the crowds are lighter, you have better chances of snagging a shoe!”

For updates, text MARDIGRAS to 888777 or see the city’s parade tracker.

Knights of Babylon

If you want to know what Carnival parades were like in the early 20th century, watch the Knights of Babylon lead the way in the Thursday lineup. The krewe’s 27 floats have the same basic designs and dimensions that they did at the krewe’s inception more than 81 years ago. The Knights paraded on Wednesday night until 1993, when it took over the time slot vacated by the Krewe of Momus. Don’t ask the theme — it’s a secret until parade day.

Look for: Flambeaux carriers continue to accompany the parade on foot. A mule-drawn float carries Sargon, Babylon’s monarch named for an ancient king of Assyria (722-705 B.C.) who is reputed to have built the city of Babylon.

Catch it if you can: The signature throws, including koozies, hats and dolls, have a jester theme.

Route:

START: 5:30 p.m. at Napoleon Ave. and Magazine St.

Left on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

END: 555 Canal St.

Knights of Chaos

The Knights of Chaos will be celebrating its 20th anniverary tonight. In its position on what was once known as “Momus Thursday,” the Knights of Chaos employ Momus floats and present a satirical parade in the Momus tradition. The 16 floats and the theme, kept secret until the parade, take jabs at local and national political issues. The krewe combines old-line traditions with contemporary themes.

Look for: Flambeaux light the way.

Catch it if you can: The krewe, which began parading in 2000, will have special 20th anniversary throws.

Route:

START: 6:15 p.m. at Napoleon Ave. and Magazine St.

Proceed on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles Ave. around Lee Circle.

Left on Canal St.

END: Baronne & Canal St.

Krewe of Muses

No festivity on Mount Olympus was complete without the joy-inspiring presence of the muses. And although the krewe has only been around since 2001, no Carnival season is complete without the Muses parade. In Greek mythology, each muse presides over an art form. In New Orleans, the muses preside over streets — Calliope, Cilo, Erato, Euterpe, Melpomene, Polyhymnia, Terpsichore, Thalia and Urania — as well as the Jeudi Gras.

The first all-female Mardi Gras krewe to parade Uptown at night, the Krewe of Muses has grown into a 1,500 member krewe and a highlight of the parade season. It is beloved not only for its signature throw, the artistically glittered shoe, but for its clever satirical themes and floats.

Look for: This year’s Honorary Muse is actor Jennifer Coolidge, a Hollywood mainstay ever since playing Stifler’s mom in American Pie. Look for her riding in the shoe float.

Catch it if you can: The Muses shoe is among the most coveted throws in Carnival, but just about anything this group throws is worth catching and holding onto.

Route:

START: 6:30 p.m. at Jefferson Ave. and Magazine St.

Right on Magazine St.

Left on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.