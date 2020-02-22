Rolling today: Iris and Tucks

The sun is expected to shine on today’s Uptown parades, Iris and Tucks. The National Weather Service attributes the clear, dry weather to “a deep layer ridge axis and associated negative

vorticity advection,” but we believe it’s the Krewe of Iris’ special relationship with the goddess of the skies. During the Krewe of Tucks parade, however, expect a steady rain of toilet paper over the route. Temperatures will be cooler than average, with predicted highs only in the upper 50s.

Krewe of Iris

The Krewe of Iris, founded in 1917, paved the way for all-female krewes. Though it’s the oldest of the female krewes, it is anything but stodgy. Its membership has been growing, reaching 3,448 for this year’s parade, putting it in the superkrewe category. Now its floats are growing as well. All of the 34 floats for the 2020 parade are tandem, and some are triple tandem. The theme for 2020 is “Iris Sees 20/20.”

Watch for: The popular Krewe of the Rolling Elvi and the Amelia EarHarts are among the walking groups.

Catch it if you can: Signature throws are hand-decorated sunglasses.

Route:

START: 11 a.m. at Napoleon Ave. and South Saratoga St.

Proceed on Napoleon Ave.

Left on St. Charles. Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles. Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.

Krewe of Tucks

The Krewe of Tucks annually takes toilet humor to new heights, above the crowds on St. Charles Avenue. At 52, the “Animal House” krewe started by some college kids has not lost its irreverence or its energy. Tucks has 1,800 male and female members with one requirement: to put on a good show. The theme of this year’s parade is “Tucks Hits the Sweet Spot.”

Watch for: Saints players will be riding on a special float. Signature floats include the King’s Throne, featuring a giant toilet; Ye Royal Bath, with a slide into a giant hot-tub; and Ye Funky Tucks, a three-float tandem with cage dancers.

Catch it if you can: Hand-decorated toilet brushes and plungers are the signature Tucks throw, including some decorated by Magnolia School’s adult students, who will be riding on a special float.

Route:

START: Noon at Napoleon Ave. and Tchoupitoulas St.

Right on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.

Safety, parking, transportation

As always, take care in large crowds and report suspicious activity to public safety officials. See additional information about Mardi Gras parades at ready.nola.gov/mardi-gras or text MARDIGRAS to 888777 for updates from the city of New Orleans.

Parking is restricted along parade routes two hours before and after parades to be sure parade elements and sanitation crews can access the street. Parking personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking. Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement. See additional Mardi Gras parking information.

Depending on the parade route, parking may be prohibited on either side of the following streets two hours before and after parades. Follow all posted signs.

• Tchoupitoulas from Jackson to Nashville

• Napoleon from Tchoupitoulas to South Claiborne

• St. Charles from Napoleon to Canal

• Tchoupitoulas from Poydras to Calliope

Before parades begin or when crowd size warrants, the New Orleans Police Department will close the route to vehicles. Plan ahead and avoid streets that intersect with parades. Additional intermittent closures will be necessary as parade elements travel across the city. Track the lead and tail of parades as they roll with the parade tracker at routewise.nola.gov.

All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.