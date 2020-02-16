Rolling today: Femme Fatale, Carrollton, King Arthur

Rain came down Sunday morning as krewes, marching groups and parade aficionados prepared for the final day of the first weekend of Uptown parades. The National Weather Service put Sunday morning’s precipitation chance at 100% — not the best odds. But there is hope — the rain is expected to clear out in the afternoon, with warmer temps and a remaining chance of isolated showers only.

Femme Fatale

The all-female krewe is presenting its seventh parade with the theme “The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Presents Love Songs.” One of the grand marshals for this year is an expert in that area: R&B singer Wanda Rouzan. Joining Rouzan in grand marshal duties is District E Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen. The Femmes’ colors are black, white and candy apple red.

Look for: The Caramel Curves Motorcycle Club and Buffalo Soldiers march with the Femme Fatales.

Catch it if you can: The krewe’s signature throw is a mirrored compact that “symbolizes a constant inward and outward reflection.”

Route:

START: 11 a.m. at Napoleon Ave. and Magazine St.

Proceed on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles. Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles. Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.

Carrollton

The storied Krewe of Carrollton, the fourth oldest parading Carnival organization in the city, is part of the New Orleans tradition of neighborhood parades. Although the route has changed over the years from a neighborhood event in the Carrollton section of town, to Mid-City, to its current traditional Uptown route, the all-male Carrollton has remained a family-oriented parade. The parade theme for 2020 is “Color Your World.”

Watch for: Carrollton has its own dance troupe, the Carrollettes Marching Krewe.

Catch it if you can: Decorated shrimp boots are Carrollton’s signature throw. This year, the krewe will be throwing coloring books and Crayons.

Route:

START: Noon at Jefferson Ave. and Magazine St.

Right on Magazine St.

Left on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.

King Arthur

With more than 1,700 members, King Arthur is the largest krewe to roll in the first weekend and the second largest co-ed parade in the city. The krewe now closes out the first Sunday with the theme “20 Years in Downtown New Orleans,” in honor of the two decades since its move from the West Bank. The 50-some King Arthur floats will depict its themes over the years.

While many krewes have unique signature throws, King Arthur takes it a step further. There is only one big gift-wrapped Grail of Grails, a valuable chalice that one randomly chosen rider will hand to a lucky randomly chosen reveler.

Look for: Tulane’s SoundWave Pep Band performs in King Arthur.

Catch it if you can: The 2020 Grail of Grails, crafted by local metalsmiths Alison Ford and Cliff Pitre, is a gilded antique glass chalice decorated with freshwater pearls, two malachite stones in sterling silver settings, and over 100 Swarovski crystals. There are also thousands of hand-decorated plastic chalices that lucky revelers will receive.

Route: King Arthur follows the same route as Carrollton.

START: 1 p.m. at Jefferson Ave. and Magazine St.

Right on Magazine St.

Left on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.