Rolling today and tonight: Pontchartrain, Choctaw, Freret, Sparta, Pygmalion

The first Saturday is very full parade day, with five krewes and their accompanying bands and dancers keeping the Uptown route lively from early afternoon until late evening.

The National Weather Services promises a sunny day with highs around 65. Clouds are expected to move in during the evening, when the temperature is not likely to dip below 55 degrees.

Pontchartrain

The krewe named for the 630-square-mile estuary that borders the city’s northern edge celebrates marine life and all things New Orleans. The 45-year-old Krewe of Pontchartrain is parading with the theme “Pontchartrain Blues.”

Look for: The Bayou Clydesdales pull a wagon honoring local beers through the ages. Mr. Mudbug, Super Grouper and the King Cake Baby are among the signature floats.

Catch it if you can: Throws include crawfish trays.

Route:

START: 1 p.m. on Napoleon Ave. and Tchoupitoulas St.

Right on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles. Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles. Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.

Choctaw

The Krewe of Choctaw joined the migration to the Uptown route after parading on the West Bank since 1939, when the krewe bought some old mail wagons from the U.S. government to carry its first floats. This year, the krewe casts a nostalgic eye to the 1990s, with the theme “Party Like It’s 1999.”

Look for: Musical tributes to the 1990s include the unpronounceable symbol for the artist formerly known as Prince.

Catch it if you can: Signature throws include hand-decorated tomahawks and plush spears.

Choctaw follows the same route as Pontchartrain (see map above). Route:

START: 2 p.m. at Napoleon Ave. and Tchoupitoulas St.

Right on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles. Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles. Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.

Freret

Revived less than 10 years ago, the locally focused Krewe of Freret seems to be transforming itself into a superkrewe beginning this year. Its new marquee floats include one of the largest props ever affixed to a Mardi Gras float — a giant bust of Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, the krewe’s 2020 grand marshal. The krewe teamed with Andrews to present its 2020 theme: “Music of New Orleans.”

Look for: Trombone Shorty will be hard to miss. See how many other local musical artists you can spot. The parade also includes a second-line procession and is traditionally led by Dancing Man 504.

Catch it if you can: Freret is known for locally produced throws. Its signature throw is a hand-decorated mask.

Freret follows the same route as Pontchartrain and Choctaw (see map above). Route:

START: 3:30 p.m. at Napoleon Ave. and Tchoupitoulas St.

Right on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles. Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles. Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.

Sparta

The Knights of Sparta bring on the night on the first Saturday of Uptown parades. The all-male Knights present a traditional Carnival parade. The krewe’s motto is “Palmam Qui Meruit Ferat,” or “Let He Who Merits The Palm Possess It,” highlighting the Spartan value of achievement through hard work. Rolling with the theme “On the Street Where You Live,” the floats depict the world’s most beautiful boulevards — including St. Charles Avenue.

Look for: Signature and king’s floats are carried by Clydesdale horses. Traditional flambeaux carriers light the way.

Catch it if you can: LED helmets are a prized signature throw. The Knights also have an annual mystery throw that’s top secret until the parade.

Route:

START: 5:30 p.m. on Jefferson Ave. and Magazine St.

Right on Magazine St.

Left on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles. Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles. Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.

Pygmalion

The Krewe of Pygmalion was founded two decades ago by a group of Carnival veterans who wanted to provide a high-quality parade during the first week of the Mardi Gras parade season. The 2020 theme is “Viaggia in Italia,” taking revelers on s trip through Italian cities and landmarks.

Look for: The Goddesses of Love will ride the Altar of Aphrodite, an all-female signature float. Rapper T-Pain is the parade’s grand marshal.

Catch it if you can: Riders will throw roses and Venetian-style masks.

Pygmalion follows the same route as Sparta (shown above). Route:

START: 6:15 p.m. on Jefferson Ave. and Magazine St.

Right on Magazine St.

Left on Napoleon Ave.

Right on St. Charles. Ave.

Proceed on St. Charles. Ave. around Lee Circle.

Right on Canal St.

Right on Tchoupitoulas St.

END: Tchoupitoulas St. and Poydras St.

Safety, parking, transportation

As always, take care in large crowds and report suspicious activity to public safety officials. See additional information about Mardi Gras parades at ready.nola.gov/mardi-gras or text MARDIGRAS to 888777 for updates from the city of New Orleans.

Parking is restricted along parade routes two hours before and after parades to be sure parade elements and sanitation crews can access the street. Parking personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking. Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement. See additional Mardi Gras parking information.

Depending on the parade route, parking may be prohibited on either side of the following streets two hours before and after parades. Follow all posted signs.

• Tchoupitoulas from Jackson to Nashville

• Napoleon from Tchoupitoulas to South Claiborne

• St. Charles from Napoleon to Canal

• Tchoupitoulas from Poydras to Calliope

Before parades begin or when crowd size warrants, the New Orleans Police Department will close the route to vehicles. Plan ahead and avoid streets that intersect with parades. Additional intermittent closures will be necessary as parade elements travel across the city. Track the lead and tail of parades as they roll with the parade tracker at routewise.nola.gov.

All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.