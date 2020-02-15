Pygmalion travels to Italy by way of Uptown (photo gallery)

The Krewe of Pygmalion rolled Uptown Saturday (Feb. 15) with 550 male and female members aboard 25 floats. “Viaggia In Italia” (Travel to Italy) was the theme of the 21st annual parade which also included marching bands and dance groups. Cary Oswald and Kalli Mercer reigned as King and Queen Pygmalion XXI. Float riders tossed lighted themed logo beads, wands, Venetian masks, roses and bracelets.