Pygmalion travels to Italy by way of Uptown (photo gallery)

Riders toss beads to the crowd on Magazine Street during the Krewe of Pygmalion parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
The Krewe of Pygmalion rolled Uptown Saturday (Feb. 15) with 550 male and female members aboard 25 floats. “Viaggia In Italia” (Travel to Italy) was the theme of the 21st annual parade which also included marching bands and dance groups. Cary Oswald and Kalli Mercer reigned as King and Queen Pygmalion XXI. Float riders tossed lighted themed logo beads, wands, Venetian masks, roses and bracelets.
King Pygmalion XXI Cary Oswald waves to the crowd during the Krewe of Pygmalion parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Riders toss beads to the crowd on Magazine Street. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
A float celebrates the Sistine Chapel depicting the theme “Viaggia in Italia” on Saturday. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Riders toss beads and light sticks to the crowd on Magazine Street during the Krewe of Pygmalion parade. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Pygamalian has 550 male and female members . (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)
Queen Pygmalion XXI Kalli Mercer waves to the crowd. (Dinah Rogers, Uptown Messenger)